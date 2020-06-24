THREE GREEN DOORS IN THE SUNSHINE

We were out again Saturday evening. As we walked along one of the side streets in Sliema to avoid crowds we passed by the entrance to St Patrick’s Salesians Home/school for children. Before lockdown I used to pass frequently by this place but this time the symmetry of the entrance to the complex’s chapel with the three green doors looked very attractive to me and I had to snap a shot.

Christine's appointment at the hospital went well yesterday. The wrist is healed and the specialist said they could take off the plaster on the same day but Christine wanted to finish all 6 weeks so she has an appointment for next Tuesday to have the plaster removed and then she should neex therapy (I presume).

Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's. - always appreciated.