ON THE BEACH

Saturday evening there was quite some activity on the beach below the Sliema promenade. I was glad I could take some shots of the beach after so many months. It was my sister who convinced Christine to walk along the promenade because she wanted to walk through the side streets away from where people gather. Christine is still somewhat scared of being too close to others or to go where people meet.

