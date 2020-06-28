THE BEST IS ALWAYS LEFT FOR SUNDAY

These two shots are of last Sunday’s sunset. Shots taken from my roof top. For those who don’t know, in Malta we do not get any snow and our roofs are flat and many use them for hanging the laundry. Christine and I do not use this part of the roof because we have a smaller one at the back of the washroom covered with Perspex sheeting.

I was on the computer when Christine shouted at me to come quickly and get the camera. I went up, got out on the roof and saw this lovely sunset. I think it looked very nice.

