TOO EARLY

Saturday evening ( and yesterday) we were out again with my brother, sister and their spouses. We were out early – 7.00p.m. - as you can see from this picture. When the sun is down this particular area will be crowded with youngsters and the whole promenade will fill up with people strolling along or sitting on benches and discussing whatever comes to their minds.

Today is a public holiday here: L-Imnarja, a traditional Maltese festa which goes back to many hundreds of years.

