ON THE BEACH

Come on let‘s go
Today is hot, so,
We‘ll have some fun out in the sun
The beach and sea‘s the place to be
Let‘s splash, splash, splash in the waves
Splash, splash, splash in the waves
Let‘s splash, splash, splash in the waves
We‘re playing at the beach
Another shot from last Saturday. At 7.45 p.m. these children were still having fun jumping in and out of the sea. About time we start our swimming season, too. Today Christine will have the plaster removed but probably she will need physiotherapy on the wrist.
