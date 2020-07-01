Previous
Next
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH by sangwann
Photo 3424

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

At last the sun said ‘Enough is enough’. At 8.00p.m. the sun started to go slowly down and those still on the beach started to bring out their bbq or prepared food to continue enjoying themselves on the beach till late until it was time for bed. Shot taken last Saturday using my ND lens filter.
Plaster off for Christine but she says the wrist hurts. I had prepared her for this because I broke my left one three times in my lifetime and it was always painful after the plaster was removed.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What an atmospheric image.
You are so right about pain after the plaster comes off. All those muscles and tendons contract when they don't move and need to get moving slowly and steadily again. Do wish her all the best from me.
July 1st, 2020  
Harbie ace
Love this!
July 1st, 2020  
Pat Thacker
A most beautiful shot of the sun dipping through the clouds. The colour is lovely. Hopefully Christine's pain will ease over the days and she returns to normal function.
July 1st, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely atmospheric shot.
July 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise