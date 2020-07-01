ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

At last the sun said ‘Enough is enough’. At 8.00p.m. the sun started to go slowly down and those still on the beach started to bring out their bbq or prepared food to continue enjoying themselves on the beach till late until it was time for bed. Shot taken last Saturday using my ND lens filter.

Plaster off for Christine but she says the wrist hurts. I had prepared her for this because I broke my left one three times in my lifetime and it was always painful after the plaster was removed.

