"HI. SOCIAL DISTANCING, PLEASE"

Two sparrows on the power lines. They look like they are keeping up to the social distancing directives.

Airports and ports open as from yesterday. It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask when going to church. Not many people are wearing masks, swaps have given 'nil' results these last 5 days but we are not taking any chances. When shopping we continue to wear masks.

