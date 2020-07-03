Previous
THE EXILES CAT AT SUNSET by sangwann
A quick one today because I have a whole day at my daughter's house with works going on. Have been like three days in a line but an hour free that I get before going to her house today was spoilt as she took her car to the mechanic and I served as taxi driver to take her to the office. Will have to pick her up again at 5.00 pm. But I am happy to be able to help her when she is in need.
Yesterday we were out again in the evening, a lovely evening with some fresh breeze after a hot Day. It was 11.00pm when we returned home. I took this shot with my mobile as we walked down one of the side streets that lead to the promenade.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. - always appreciated
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful place to view the scene. Well done.
July 3rd, 2020  
