THE EXILES CAT AT SUNSET

A quick one today because I have a whole day at my daughter's house with works going on. Have been like three days in a line but an hour free that I get before going to her house today was spoilt as she took her car to the mechanic and I served as taxi driver to take her to the office. Will have to pick her up again at 5.00 pm. But I am happy to be able to help her when she is in need.

Yesterday we were out again in the evening, a lovely evening with some fresh breeze after a hot Day. It was 11.00pm when we returned home. I took this shot with my mobile as we walked down one of the side streets that lead to the promenade.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. - always appreciated