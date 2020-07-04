Previous
OTHER SIDE OF THE BAY by sangwann
OTHER SIDE OF THE BAY

Shot taken from 'Exiles' side of the Sliema seaside promenade towards St Julians last Sunday night. This is my favourite place for walks, for meeting friends, for swimming.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Maggiemae ace
It seems so many lights - a huge city! And a great harbour with those wonderful reflections!
July 4th, 2020  
