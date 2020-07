'PIGGY'

I was slicing this apple and eating it slowly after lunch when I heard a voice calling 'piggy'. I looked up and saw no one and then I heard the same voice calling out 'piggy' again and again no one was around. Then I saw the caller - can you see him?

BTW this is completely sooc except for a little bit of cropping.

