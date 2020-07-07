Previous
A TINY STEWART GRANGER by sangwann
A TINY STEWART GRANGER

I have always associated this flower with Stewart Granger. I remember when I was a boy I saw the film The Scarlet Pimpernel in which Stewart Granger was the main actor. until a couple of years or so ago I considered The Scarlet Pimpernel as the nickname given him for the film. It was a film which I really enjoyed watching. Then a couple of years ago I learnt that the name is of this tiny flower which is barely half a cm across. So whenever I see these flowers they remind me of the film and the film star. And they are quite common in my garden.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Babs ace
They seek him here, they seek him there …… Well spotted
July 7th, 2020  
Netkonnexion ace
Great shot. Lovely burst of colour.
July 7th, 2020  
