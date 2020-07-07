A TINY STEWART GRANGER

I have always associated this flower with Stewart Granger. I remember when I was a boy I saw the film The Scarlet Pimpernel in which Stewart Granger was the main actor. until a couple of years or so ago I considered The Scarlet Pimpernel as the nickname given him for the film. It was a film which I really enjoyed watching. Then a couple of years ago I learnt that the name is of this tiny flower which is barely half a cm across. So whenever I see these flowers they remind me of the film and the film star. And they are quite common in my garden.

Thank you so much for your visit, your lovely comments and the fav's. - always appreciated.