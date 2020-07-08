SWIMMER FLY

Have you ever heard of flies that enjoy swimming? I have’t.

Well, the other day I was in the garden looking/waiting for something to shoot when I saw this fly swimming across a temporary bird bath which has around 14inches radius. I didn’t bother because I thought it had fallen into the water. But then, after a couple of seconds I saw it land in the water on one side and swim across the whole length of the bath; this time I had the camera ready and took a shot of it. Again, I thought it had fallen, but it did it again at least another time so I decided it was doing it on purpose and was enjoying itself swimming. At least the bath served for something because I haven’t seen a single bird making use of it.

Yesterday I went to swim for the first time this season. I had Max with me but Christine didn't feel like coming because her wrist is still slightly swollen and sore. Sea temperature was beautiful and Max and I had a lovely time.

