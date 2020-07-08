Previous
Next
SWIMMER FLY by sangwann
Photo 3431

SWIMMER FLY

Have you ever heard of flies that enjoy swimming? I have’t.
Well, the other day I was in the garden looking/waiting for something to shoot when I saw this fly swimming across a temporary bird bath which has around 14inches radius. I didn’t bother because I thought it had fallen into the water. But then, after a couple of seconds I saw it land in the water on one side and swim across the whole length of the bath; this time I had the camera ready and took a shot of it. Again, I thought it had fallen, but it did it again at least another time so I decided it was doing it on purpose and was enjoying itself swimming. At least the bath served for something because I haven’t seen a single bird making use of it.
Yesterday I went to swim for the first time this season. I had Max with me but Christine didn't feel like coming because her wrist is still slightly swollen and sore. Sea temperature was beautiful and Max and I had a lovely time.
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Well, I didn't know that - a fly that swims! The shadow enhances the fly!
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise