Photo 3432
MARSAMXETT HARBOUR
Shot taken last Monday when we went out in the evening to meet up with my brother, Joe, and his wife.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3432
photos
160
followers
122
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th July 2020 8:16pm
Babs
ace
Lots of lovely little boats in the harbour. Hope they aren't in lockdown.
July 9th, 2020
