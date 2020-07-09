Previous
Next
MARSAMXETT HARBOUR by sangwann
Photo 3432

MARSAMXETT HARBOUR

Shot taken last Monday when we went out in the evening to meet up with my brother, Joe, and his wife.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lots of lovely little boats in the harbour. Hope they aren't in lockdown.
July 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise