Previous
Next
ANTENNA UP by sangwann
Photo 3442

ANTENNA UP


All ready to fly off. Hopefully not to attack me because I wouldn’t want him to.
Saw him in the yard resting or something. I had time to take a few shots but then I shooed him away.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
He sure sees you too, hope you chased it away before your plants were attacked.
July 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise