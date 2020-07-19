Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3442
ANTENNA UP
All ready to fly off. Hopefully not to attack me because I wouldn’t want him to.
Saw him in the yard resting or something. I had time to take a few shots but then I shooed him away.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3442
photos
161
followers
124
following
943% complete
View this month »
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th July 2020 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
He sure sees you too, hope you chased it away before your plants were attacked.
July 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close