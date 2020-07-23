Previous
Next
THE AMERIGO VESPUCCI by sangwann
Photo 3446

THE AMERIGO VESPUCCI

The day before yesterday a msg from a niece said "Uncle get your camera ready" and attached a piece of news which said that the Vespucci was going to sail along Malta's north shoreline before sunset. It has been years since this ship was in our waters so I got the camera ready and we went out earlier than usual. And what a sight this was! This is one of the shots I took of her.
The Amerigo Vespucci is a tall ship of the Marina Militare Italiana, named after the explorer Amerigo Vespucci. Its home port is La Spezia, Italy, and it is in use as a school ship.
Other than during World War II, the Amerigo Vespucci has been continually active. Most of her training cruises are in European waters, but she has also sailed to North and South America, and navigated the Pacific. In 2002, she undertook a voyage around the world.
The ship is named after an Italian-born merchant and explorer who took part in early voyages to the New World on behalf of Spain around the late 15th .
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Super shot FAV
July 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful light and colours.
July 23rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Fabulous, how nice of your niece to give you the heads up that this vessel was going to sail by. fav.
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise