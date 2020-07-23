THE AMERIGO VESPUCCI

The day before yesterday a msg from a niece said "Uncle get your camera ready" and attached a piece of news which said that the Vespucci was going to sail along Malta's north shoreline before sunset. It has been years since this ship was in our waters so I got the camera ready and we went out earlier than usual. And what a sight this was! This is one of the shots I took of her.

The Amerigo Vespucci is a tall ship of the Marina Militare Italiana, named after the explorer Amerigo Vespucci. Its home port is La Spezia, Italy, and it is in use as a school ship.

Other than during World War II, the Amerigo Vespucci has been continually active. Most of her training cruises are in European waters, but she has also sailed to North and South America, and navigated the Pacific. In 2002, she undertook a voyage around the world.

The ship is named after an Italian-born merchant and explorer who took part in early voyages to the New World on behalf of Spain around the late 15th .

Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's.

