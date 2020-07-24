PATIENTLY WAITING

When my niece pointed out that the Amerigo Vespucci will be sailing along the north side of Malta I searched Facebook and read that it would be entering Grand Harbour and I very much wished to go watch it entering the harbour and sailing through the mass of 16th to 19th century fortifications that guard all sides of the harbour but I knew Christine would refuse to come and I was happy enough for her to let me take her with me and following the route of the vessel and watch it enter from across Marsamxett.

We got to Marsamxett harbour and I was lucky to find a quick parking. I raced out to the tip of Tigne’Point as the Vespucci was only a short distance away from the Grand Harbour breakwater and let Christine follow at her own pace. When I got there a photographer well equipped with tripod and large zoom was already there waiting. I got talking to him saying the vessel was close by and that I wanted to capture it as it entered Grand Harbour. His reply was that it would not enter but I didn’t believe him andl waited for about an hour. In the meantime I passed the time taking pictures from where I was standing.

This is one of the shots I took. It shows two iconic and tallest buildings in the 16th century capital city of Malta. The beautiful big dome is of the Basilica of Our Lady of Carmel ; the tall lean spire is the bell tower of the Anglican Cathedral.

It is our wedding anniversary today - 49 years of happy marriage.

