Previous
Next
PEACE AND TRANQUILITY by sangwann
Photo 3448

PEACE AND TRANQUILITY

Another shot as I waited patiently for the arrival of the Amerigo Vespucci. This scene with the sailing yacht entering Marsamxett Harbour at the blue hour gives such a sense of relaxation that I had to share it.
Marsamxett Harbour is on the west side of Valletta while Grand Harbour is on the east side. Grand Harbour has always been the main harbour of Malta though much of its commercial activity has been transferred to Marsaxlokk. Grand Harbour is now more concentrated on cruise liner activity with some small yacht marines in inlets along its coast. Marsamxett is mostly one big yacht marina with an area reserved for day or shorter cruises for tourists around the two harbours, around Malta or to Gozo or Comino.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's - always appreciated.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful night scene. The yacht is a bonus :-)
July 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise