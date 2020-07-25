PEACE AND TRANQUILITY

Another shot as I waited patiently for the arrival of the Amerigo Vespucci. This scene with the sailing yacht entering Marsamxett Harbour at the blue hour gives such a sense of relaxation that I had to share it.

Marsamxett Harbour is on the west side of Valletta while Grand Harbour is on the east side. Grand Harbour has always been the main harbour of Malta though much of its commercial activity has been transferred to Marsaxlokk. Grand Harbour is now more concentrated on cruise liner activity with some small yacht marines in inlets along its coast. Marsamxett is mostly one big yacht marina with an area reserved for day or shorter cruises for tourists around the two harbours, around Malta or to Gozo or Comino.

