HI ALL

Last Sunday night we went out with the family to celebrate Christine’s and Michaela’s birthdays - Christine’s was on 26th and Michaela’s was on 28th. Christine had hoped Mic would be born on her same birthday but she missed by two days. This shot was taken by Michaela using my camera. Denise booked the venue on the understanding that we would dine outside but there was some misunderstanding and it was too late in the day to find another place. We still had a great time in an area where there was nobody else.

Covid back to March figures these last days. Airport and seaport are open for arrivals from every country and a particular party for thousands of youngsters from Malta and abroad brought the figures of infected persons back to lockdown figures. There has been an outcry all over the islands – band marches for local festas have been voluntarily cancelled and a lot of pressure is being made on the government to stop mass parties . We are uneasy again.

