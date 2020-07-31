BIRTHDAY GIRLS

Michaela and Nanna Christine when we celebrated their birthday last Sunday. I don’t know who took this shot – 99% it wasn’t me – but I had to share it. Michaela turned 17 on Tuesday, two days after Christine had her birthday which was on Sunday.

Thank God Christine doesn’t pop in on 365 as otherwise I wouldn’t have shared this shot. She hates her picture being shown on screen. Please keep this to yourselves – if you meet her in the streets, I mean (hehe).

Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.

