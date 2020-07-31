Previous
Next
BIRTHDAY GIRLS by sangwann
Photo 3454

BIRTHDAY GIRLS

Michaela and Nanna Christine when we celebrated their birthday last Sunday. I don’t know who took this shot – 99% it wasn’t me – but I had to share it. Michaela turned 17 on Tuesday, two days after Christine had her birthday which was on Sunday.
Thank God Christine doesn’t pop in on 365 as otherwise I wouldn’t have shared this shot. She hates her picture being shown on screen. Please keep this to yourselves – if you meet her in the streets, I mean (hehe).
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Two lovely ladies! Promise I won’t mention that I saw the image ...
July 31st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
My lips are sealed! Happy birthday to these two beautiful ladies.
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise