Previous
Next
BALLUTA/ST JULIAN'S BAY by sangwann
Photo 3456

BALLUTA/ST JULIAN'S BAY

Took this shot a week ago. On the right - not showing is the Cat statue which I showed in other pictures.
Covid cases increasing in alarming numbers. And our Prime Minister weeks ago had said "What second wave! Waves are on the ocean" creating an atmosphere that all is well and we can party. Our ports have been opened wide and it is other countries that are closed theirs for those travelling to and from Malta. The only thing that matters for politician is the economy and money. Just hoping we will not have to stay home again.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid
Lovely scene! I like the lights and little boats. Keeping my fingers crossed that will be able to keep moving around without lockdown restrictions.
August 2nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Per population, your statistics are rather alarming! However you have the ability to lockdown.... unless Boris is your Prime Minister?
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise