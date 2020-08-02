BALLUTA/ST JULIAN'S BAY

Took this shot a week ago. On the right - not showing is the Cat statue which I showed in other pictures.

Covid cases increasing in alarming numbers. And our Prime Minister weeks ago had said "What second wave! Waves are on the ocean" creating an atmosphere that all is well and we can party. Our ports have been opened wide and it is other countries that are closed theirs for those travelling to and from Malta. The only thing that matters for politician is the economy and money. Just hoping we will not have to stay home again.