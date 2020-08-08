SUNRISE

Day before yesterday I woke up early to go to the ironmonger's to buy some plastering powder for the workrman who today has to come and do some work on my garden wall and as I started the car engine to drive the car out of the driveway I saw the day's sunrise. Stopped the car, out came my mobile and took this shot.

Why did I go so early you may ask. I had already done this during lockdown and I liked the idea - this particular ironmonger opens shop early and thousands of people go to buy anything for the upkeep of their houses during the day with long queues waiting to be served; parking in the area is very limited. I found that going very early you can freely park in front or very close to the shop and not more than one or two clients are shopping.

Thank you for looking, for your comments and fav's.