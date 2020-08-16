Previous
WATCH TOWER by sangwann
WATCH TOWER

During the era of the Order of St John between 1535 and 1800 watch towers were built around the whole coast of Malta to give early warning of any approaching vessel, whether pirate or enemy. A good number of them still stand. This one is at the tip of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.
I took the shot a week ago when out with the car with Max while Christine was at the hairdresser’s. It was too hot and sunny to go for a walk and because of Covid19 I didn’t want to take risks and stop at a café shop for a drink and perhaps a bite for Max. We could’nt go far either because we had to stay close in case Christine suddenly phoned to say she was ready. So we had to wonder around in the car in our area, stopping for a shot or two when we could.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Monique ace
Beautiful composition and colours
August 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I enjoy seeing watch towers. Classic strategy for security and warfare from times past. I like the colours in this image. Sounds hot where you are!
August 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
So beautiful, love the different tones of the ocean.
August 16th, 2020  
