THESE SHOES ARE MADE FOR WALKING by sangwann
Photo 3473

THESE SHOES ARE MADE FOR WALKING

These were made for walking
And that’s when they were good
And one of these days, these shoes
Are gonna abandon you hoo hoo
Saw them on a brick fence close to my daughter's home a fortnight ago.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
951% complete

View this month »

Diane Owens ace
Nice find and photo! Fav.
August 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of these well worn shoes. I love the colours.
August 19th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Great shot!!
August 19th, 2020  
