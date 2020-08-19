Sign up
Photo 3473
THESE SHOES ARE MADE FOR WALKING
These were made for walking
And that’s when they were good
And one of these days, these shoes
Are gonna abandon you hoo hoo
Saw them on a brick fence close to my daughter's home a fortnight ago.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
3
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3473
photos
158
followers
121
following
951% complete
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105F
Taken
4th August 2020 4:10pm
Diane Owens
ace
Nice find and photo! Fav.
August 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of these well worn shoes. I love the colours.
August 19th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Great shot!!
August 19th, 2020
