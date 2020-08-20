Previous
WINDOW by sangwann
Photo 3474

WINDOW

As we walked to church last Saturday to hear the week-end mass I saw this window which is part of a house close to St Gregory's Church and liked the architecture.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
August 20th, 2020  
Dianne
This is really neat.
August 20th, 2020  
