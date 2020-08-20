Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3474
WINDOW
As we walked to church last Saturday to hear the week-end mass I saw this window which is part of a house close to St Gregory's Church and liked the architecture.
Thank you for your views, comments and fav.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
2
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
August 20th, 2020
Dianne
This is really neat.
August 20th, 2020
