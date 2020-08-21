MALTESE BALCONY

This is a typical Maltese balcony with two open sides. They are no longer in fashion because they cost too much to make and to maintain. Today's are of concrete or stone and as plain as possible. There is a govt scheme to help those who have balconies like this to safeguard and to keep in good condition. The reflections on the windows are of a balustrated wall on the roof of a house on the other side of the road. I saw them when I uploaded the picture on the computer.

