MALTESE BALCONY by sangwann
MALTESE BALCONY

This is a typical Maltese balcony with two open sides. They are no longer in fashion because they cost too much to make and to maintain. Today's are of concrete or stone and as plain as possible. There is a govt scheme to help those who have balconies like this to safeguard and to keep in good condition. The reflections on the windows are of a balustrated wall on the roof of a house on the other side of the road. I saw them when I uploaded the picture on the computer.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful balcony. Love the different shapes and textures, the reflection is great too.
August 21st, 2020  
Monique ace
Beautiful, like the reflection
August 21st, 2020  
