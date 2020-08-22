Previous
MOTHER AND SON by sangwann
Photo 3476

MOTHER AND SON

This shot was a selfie taken by my son many weeks ago when Christine had her right forearm in plaster. My son had his hand bandaged too. Hevhad been playing with Robby his pitbull-mix dog when the latter accidently hit him with his teeth and he had to go to the clinic to have the arm disinfected for safety purpose and to have a stich put on. He came to visit his mum and took this selfie with her with their hands bandaged. They look very happy together. So happy to have a very united family.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Monique ace
Ouch 😣they do look happy together ☺️👍
August 22nd, 2020  
