15TH AUGUST, 2020

15th August is the feast of the Assumption of our Lady which we simply call ‘Festa ta’ Santa Maria’. It is an important date in Malta’s history as on the date what was left of the biggest convoy during WWII – Operation Pedestal - arrived in Grand Harbour and saved the Island from surrendering to Axis forces as there was neither fuel nor food to keep the people continuing the struggle. It is a public holiday and there are at least 7 parishes in Malta and 2 in Gozo dedicated to the Madonna under this title. Those who arrive at Luqa Airport in the evening of the festa eve would normally see the sky covered with fireworks from every quarter.

This year because of Covid19 the feasts are being celebrated in the churches in a muted way to avoid crowding especially after the number of Covid cases spiraled up in a big way. However, to take advantage of the occasion I went to Mosta at around 11.00pm to take a few shots of the Mosta Basilica with its huge dome hoping it was well-decorated for the occasion. I took a few shots, keeping distance from the people who were gathered in outside restaurants near the church but the beautiful festa lighting weren’t there.

