EBONY AND IVORY by sangwann
Photo 3479

EBONY AND IVORY

Ebony and ivory
Live together in perfect harmony
Side by side on my piano keyboard
Oh lord, why don't we?

Not exactly but the two different-coloured doors so close to each other brought this beautiful song by Paul McCarthy to mind. And they are not the doors of the houses turned guest house that I posted some days ago.
I think that this song should be played over and over again each day, maybe people of all races will begin to respect each other better.
25th August 2020

Diana ace
Fabulous shot beautifully presented. As to the song, it would be wonderful if the human race would get back on track again and show some love and compassion..
August 25th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous find. I do love interesting doors.
August 25th, 2020  
