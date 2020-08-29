THE WESTIN DRAGONARA HOTEL

Sorry guys but it almost always night shots that I take in Summer. I don’t go out during the day except to swim and I don’t even take my mob to the beach, leaving it in the car because we swim a good distance away from our belongings and although stealing from the beach is very very rare we don’t want to take any chances.

Shot taken last Saturday. The Westin Dragonara Hotel is located in the grounds of the ex-Dragonara villa close to the Dragonara Casino. You see it all lit, just like the Casino was, but we are suffering from much decreased numbers of tourists arriving in Malta because of Covid19 when tourism is a major industry in Malta. My friends and I who meet daily in the evening (careful to keep social distancing) notice this every day when we see much less people strolling along the promenade.

