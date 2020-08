HOTEL CAVALLIERI

The Hotel Cavallieri faces the beautiful Balluta Bay, on the opposite side from where we pass most of our evenings in Summer. We were on a bench overlooking this hotel Saturday before last and I took this shot using the back of the bench for a tripod, hence the iron railing. I decided not to cut the railing out of the picture as it looked better as it is. The balconies have an amazing 360deg view of the whole bay.

Many thanks for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.