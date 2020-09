3502a

My intention for today was to start posting a few shots from the Salina Salt Pans which I visited with Max last Monday. But I couldn't resist posting this shot of yesterday's sunset. It was Christine who called me while I was in the garden doing some weeding and told me to grab the camera and go out in the road and see the amazing sunset that was going on. Had to thank her after I had seen a beautiful sunset like this.

Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.