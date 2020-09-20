Previous
Next
SHOT OF THE DAY by sangwann
Photo 3505

SHOT OF THE DAY

The dividing walls between pans were full of gulls. But I saw what looked like a gull which was taller than the others and immediately realized it was not a gull. When I zoomed on it with my camera I decided it was an Egret and I got very excited because it was a rarity for me to see. I took several shots of it. I do not have a long zoom so this shot is enlarged several times. Google proved me right about the species and said it is a Snowy Egret. I was particularly attracted to its yellow feet.
Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
so funny: egret falling off a wall! Nicely captured.
September 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise