SHOT OF THE DAY

The dividing walls between pans were full of gulls. But I saw what looked like a gull which was taller than the others and immediately realized it was not a gull. When I zoomed on it with my camera I decided it was an Egret and I got very excited because it was a rarity for me to see. I took several shots of it. I do not have a long zoom so this shot is enlarged several times. Google proved me right about the species and said it is a Snowy Egret. I was particularly attracted to its yellow feet.

