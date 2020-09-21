SNOWY EGRET

I followed the Egret with the camera. When he landed on this salt pan wall he races along the whole length of it and when he found out that the wall ended he flapped his wings and off he went to another location at the salt pans not to be seen again by either me or Max.

This is a series of shots I took of him. I intend to go bird watching in one of the huts placed along the pans for this purpose one day when the Covid19 is over. I’m sure Max would be interested in coming along with me.

