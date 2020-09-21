Previous
Next
SNOWY EGRET by sangwann
Photo 3506

SNOWY EGRET

I followed the Egret with the camera. When he landed on this salt pan wall he races along the whole length of it and when he found out that the wall ended he flapped his wings and off he went to another location at the salt pans not to be seen again by either me or Max.
This is a series of shots I took of him. I intend to go bird watching in one of the huts placed along the pans for this purpose one day when the Covid19 is over. I’m sure Max would be interested in coming along with me.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's. They are very much appreciated.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Nice way to convey the story!
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise