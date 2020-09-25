Previous
Next
NANNU AT THE WHEEL by sangwann
Photo 3510

NANNU AT THE WHEEL

One of Max’s first shots as we drove to the Salina area the other day.
Thank you for your response on yesterday's picture.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
961% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great little photographer Max is, lovely shot of you.
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise