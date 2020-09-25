Sign up
Photo 3510
NANNU AT THE WHEEL
One of Max’s first shots as we drove to the Salina area the other day.
Thank you for your response on yesterday's picture.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
What a great little photographer Max is, lovely shot of you.
September 25th, 2020
