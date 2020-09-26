MAX PHOTOGRAPHY

A few of the shots taken by Max at the Salina salt pans. The Panasonic FZ45 has a longer zoom than the Nikon 15-200 lens I had on my Nikon (I don’t have a better one). I put his (the Panasonic) camera on auto and he could get closer to the birds with it than me. When I loaded his pictures on the computer I only had to straighten a bit the shots and they were ready for viewing.

Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's. I will show your comments to Max as soon as possible. He will love them and they will be of encouragement to him (and to me) to enjoy the outdoors with camera in hand.