RELIC FROM THE PAST

I noticed this letter box which is still in use while we were talking to my sister-in-law before going into church for Saturday evening mass . She had been dropped off at the church parvis while my brother went to find a parking for his car. The letterbox was on the opposite side of the road and partially out of view because of parked vehicles. I immediately crossed over to take a shot of it (as if it was to be removed within a day or two). The GR makes me think it goes back to King George – which one I cannot tell - when Malta was a British colony.

I showed Max your comments on the last two days' pictures and he was very pleased to read them. He said thank you all for your kind comments and for the fav's. Tomorrow he starts school 'on line' and it's going to be a full day's job for him. He will do that at my house and on my computer as his parents will be at work. I will have to do with my tablet while he is 'at' school. An inconvenience for me but I will manage somehow.

