GREETING IN THE NEW DAY

My decision was to go to Qalet Marku where I had never been before to take sunrise shots. I had been delaying going there for years because there is a ten minutes walk on rough ground in pitch darkness but I made it without too much difficulty.

The tower is commonly known as It-Torri ta’ Qalet Marku (Qalet Marku or Saint Mark's Tower). It was completed in 1658 as the third of the De Redin towers and was originally known as Torre del Cortin. It was part of the coastal early warning system to give forewarning of approaching vessels.

