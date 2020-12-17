WHITE FOAM

I more shot of Ir-Ramla Ta’ Għajn Tiffieħa before returning to the car where Christine was waiting for me and where Max was still asleep in the backseat. Max has gone into the habit of lying down on the backseat as soon as he gets into the car and have a nap. This time the nap continued until we arrived back home.

In this shot I focused on the beautiful white foam of the waves coming in. A little sparrow was there also enjoying the view.

