NANNA CHRISTINE

Michaela, our granddaughter, bought this souvenir when she was abroad to give to Christine (my wife). It holds to our fridge with a small magnate. The other day , while going through some of my old pictures it suddenly came up and I decided to post it with a little framing. A perfect souvenir for Christine although I have never seen her doing any knitting in my life.

Expecting hail storms today. I am still considering whether to go out or not.

