THIS IS FOR YOU, AND YOU, AND YOU

My Christmas Card to all my friends on 365. Posting it early to make sure it arrives in every household of my friends as busy times are ahead.
I have a story to tell about the Baby Jesus in this card and it goes decades ago.
Well, when Christine and I got married very close to 50 years ago, We had a Baby Jesus of around 8 inches which we set up as part of our decorations for Christmas ( we still have it and make use of it during this season). Each time I looked at shop windows and saw the bigger ones on display I was always tempted to get me one of them. So one day during our preparations for Christmas, I saw one cute Baby Jesus twice the size of the one we had in a local shop being offered as a prize in a lottery. I don’t participate in lotteries but this time I decided to try my luck and guess what, I won it. Very happy, I ran to the shop to claim my prize, went straight home with it, arranged a table where to put it and as I was putting it in place complete with its manger, the statue toppled over, fell to the floor and broke into several pieces. It was a Saturday and we were preparing to go out, but I was so disappointed that I put on jeans and sweater, drove to Valletta to a shop that sells religious items and bought me a new one very similar, if not the same, as the one I had won. And this is the one I bought.
Thank you for all your views, comments and fav's. Another dull day and I have Max with me today.