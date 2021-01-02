FESTIVE LIGHTS

We love the festivities during the Christmas season and normally we go out in city centres, in Sliema and Valletta and sometimes Hamrun to enjoy the happy atmospheres. This year we avoided going out because of Covid 19 but Christine told me let’s go round some places in our car. So a couple of days after Christmas we drove to three villages not far from each other. We started with Qormi but there was little to see and so we continued our journey to Żebbuġ. Roads were empty, shops were closed, and nobody around except for a car here and there and those parked for the night.

Here are four shots that I took at Żebbuġ.

Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's. I hope you had a lovely day yesterday to start the new year. We did with the family.