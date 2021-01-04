FESTIVE LIGHTS (3)

We love the festivities during the Christmas season and normally we go out in city centres, in Sliema and Valletta and sometimes Hamrun to enjoy the happy atmospheres. This year we avoided going out because of Covid 19 but Christine told me let’s go round some places in our car. So a couple of days after Christmas we drove to three villages not far from each other.

Another shot of Siġġiewi’s main square . The statue in the middle of the square is of St Nicholas the patron saint of the parish. Siġġiewi is still a quiet village and mostly rural. The two pictures on the right are:

Top – a beautifully lit statue of The Virgin Mary in a corner where the street divides into two as you are entering the old part of the village.

Bottom – A narrow street which gives access to the main square of the village.

