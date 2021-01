NATURE’S SCULPTURE

Along the rugged Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq coastline I had many photo opportunities. This is one of nature’s sculptures created by the sea over hundreds of years on the Globigerina Limestone rocks – a soft layer of rocks which is one of the major type of rock which makes the Maltese Islands what they are today.

