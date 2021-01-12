GĦALLIS TOWER

One hour walk back from Madliena Tower to the car and instead of going straight home I decided to drive along the coast road to capture the next tower along the coast, Għallis Tower. In the right shot I inserted a picture of Max, who was not with me on the day, to give more life to the shot.

There is a very macabre story about this tower. In 1955, Toninu Aquilina, aged 35, vanished without a trace after he had left his place of work to deposit a large sum in cash and cheques at a local bank in Valletta. His corpse was discovered by accident in an empty well inside the Għallis Tower 15 days after his disappearance. In 1956, 31-year-old bank cashier, George Terreni, was charged with the murder. He was found guilty and was given a lifelong prison sentence. In time the sentence was commuted to 20 years . He was released by warrant of September 19, 1964, after an amnesty on the occasion of Malta’s independence. I don’t know what happened to him after that – probably he started a new life in another country. I remember this tragic incident very well. I was about 10 years old and there was a big commotion around the country about what was going on.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. Sorry for the long story.