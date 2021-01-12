Previous
GĦALLIS TOWER by sangwann
GĦALLIS TOWER

One hour walk back from Madliena Tower to the car and instead of going straight home I decided to drive along the coast road to capture the next tower along the coast, Għallis Tower. In the right shot I inserted a picture of Max, who was not with me on the day, to give more life to the shot.
There is a very macabre story about this tower. In 1955, Toninu Aquilina, aged 35, vanished without a trace after he had left his place of work to deposit a large sum in cash and cheques at a local bank in Valletta. His corpse was discovered by accident in an empty well inside the Għallis Tower 15 days after his disappearance. In 1956, 31-year-old bank cashier, George Terreni, was charged with the murder. He was found guilty and was given a lifelong prison sentence. In time the sentence was commuted to 20 years . He was released by warrant of September 19, 1964, after an amnesty on the occasion of Malta’s independence. I don’t know what happened to him after that – probably he started a new life in another country. I remember this tragic incident very well. I was about 10 years old and there was a big commotion around the country about what was going on.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. Sorry for the long story.
Ricksnap ace
Another excellent collage, great sky, and fascinating narrative
January 12th, 2021  
