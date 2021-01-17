THE KING AND I

The king and I on a sofa at my son’s home. Robby is one of the most friendly and loveable dogs I have ever met but his size tends to scare people away. He is the one who caused Christine’s broken wrist when he surprised her when he ran to her and she fell backwards. He is a rescued dog when he was a little puppy. He is now about 6 years old. Here he came up on the sofa beside me and my son took this shot for me. Robby feels he is the king of the house, and gradually forced himself on me until I gave up, and got off the sofa so he could lie and stretch himself on it.

Shot taken when we were having lunch at my son’s home on 2nd January, 2021.

