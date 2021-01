ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Took this shot a couple of days before Christmas when Max was on holiday and we went walking at Bidnija. The day was beautiful, warm and sunny with a light cool breeze and the whole countryside was lush green. The road was completely void of people. Bidnija is a very peaceful village and is like that most of the days even without Covid and that’s why I chose the place for our walk.

