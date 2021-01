QAWRA WATCH TOWER

This is another watch tower that I went to capture for my watchtower series. And this is the best shot I could take of it as, after walking all round its perimeter it is almost completely surrounded by a restaurant. Btw and that is me, if you don't know, haha.

