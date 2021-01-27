ST AGATHA WATCH TOWER

St Agatha Tower, popularly known as the Red Tower for its paintwork, is one of the towers built by the Order of St John to give early warning and a first line of defence forf suspective approaching vessels. It was built in 1647 to strengthen northern coastal defences. From its roof it commands marvellous views over Mellieha Bay and over the Straits of Comino all the way to Gozo.

It is in a parking area near this tower that I parked my car to start the day’s walk. And yesterday’s shot was taken half way down the steep climb that leads to this tower.

