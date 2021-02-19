Previous
ARMIER BAY
ARMIER BAY

This is Armier Bay a few metres from where I decided to return back to the car when last I came to this area with Max. On that day we had walked and walked but seeing it was almost noon and that we had a long walk to the car and a long drive home I gave up leaving it to this day to come. In normal circumstances, in winter, people would come here during weekends, or perhaps on a day off from work, for a walk and, perhaps, for lunch at one of the restaurants. On the day I came very few people were around. As you continue the walk towards l-Aħrax and pass the restaurant on the left of the picture there is a smaller sandy bay known as Little Armier.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture. Your response was amazing.
19th February 2021

