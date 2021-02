CABINS BY THE SEA

From my Paradise Bay and Aħrax walk.

Arrived at l- Aħrax. I had never been here before. My impression is that these buildings were built on government land without permits and eventually their position was legalized. I envied the owners of the cabins in the lower picture, so close to the sea with a verandah all round. An ideal place to pass some time in Summer and probably at a cheap price.

Thank you very uch for all your views, comments and fav's.